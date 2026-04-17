Thunder Weekly, April 16, 2026

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder on the ice

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder on the ice(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed out a busy week with four games in five days. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, built by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, April 8

Wichita at Allen, 5-3 L

Friday, April 10

Kansas City at Wichita, 5-2 L

Saturday, April 11

Wichita at Kansas City, 4-3 L

Sunday, April 12

Allen at Wichita, 6-3 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, April 17

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Communication Sciences and Disorders. Buy Tickets.

Saturday, April 18

Tulsa at Wichita, 6:05 p.m. First Responders Night, Toyota Fan Fest and End of Season Player Awards. Buy Tickets.

**Pre-game begins 20 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the FloHockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 15-13-2-4

AWAY: 10-21-5-0

OVERALL: 25-34-7-4

Last 10: 1-8-1-0

Streak: 0-6-1-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 61 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 24

Assists: Bates, 41

Points: Bates, 62

+/-: Proctor, +4

PIM: Smith, 86

END OF THE ROAD - Wichita concluded a four-in-five this past week. The Thunder lost on Wednesday and followed that up with three-straight losses over the weekend. Wichita is looking to snap a six-game winless skid, having gone 0-6-1 over that stretch. The Thunder played its last road game this past Saturday night at Kansas City.

150 - Jay Dickman recorded his 150th ECHL goal on Wednesday night at Allen. He leads the team with 24 goals and needs one point to reach 60 for the fourth-straight season. Dickman also needs six more to equal his career high for goals in a season.

60 - Peter Bates collected his 60th point of the season on Wednesday. He has 60 points in back-to-back years. Bates also netted his 20th goal on Wednesday, giving him 20 or more in four-straight seasons. He needs three more to reach 100 for his ECHL career.

10 - Matt Crasa scored his 10th of the season on Saturday night. He is the seventh player this season to hit 10 or more goals. Crasa has scored nine of his 10 goals this year in a Thunder uniform since coming to Wichita.

BLACK AND BLUE - Spencer Blackwell tallied his second multi goal game of the season on Saturday night at Kansas City. He had been held off the scoresheet for the first time since February 15 against Idaho.

THUNDERBOLTS...Kyle Jeffers has points in six of his last eight games...Gavin Best had his first two assist game of his career on Sunday...Nolan Kneen has points in his last two outings...Wichita is sixth on the road on the penalty kill (87%)...Wichita is 12th in the league in shots for per game (31.39)...Wichita is 8-8-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita 16-2-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-13-2-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 15-12-7-4 in one-goal games...

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season. Click HERE to learn more and request a call.

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ECHL Stories from April 16, 2026

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