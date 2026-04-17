Arsenii Sergeev Making NHL Debut with Calgary Flames Tonight

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to share that goaltender Arsenii Sergeev has been called up to the Flames and will make his National Hockey League debut tonight.

The Flames recalled Sergeev this morning and will start in goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the Flames' season finale tonight at 7:00 p.m. inside the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sergeev, 23, has spanned all three levels of the Calgary system in his rookie season. He began his career in Rapid City, as the Flames assigned him to the Rush during training camp on October 13th. Sergeev earned his first win in his first professional start on October 18th at Kansas City, and proceeded to compile a 6-6 record, 2.94 goals against average, and .922 save percentage in 12 ECHL games.

After an injury in the Wranglers organization, Sergeev was recalled to the AHL on December 13th and blossomed into their top starter. He posted a 3.29 goals against average, and leads the Wranglers with 28 appearances.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound netminder from Yaroslavl, Russia was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and signed a two-year, two-way contract in 2025.

Sergeev will become the ninth Rush alumnus to play in the National Hockey League when he makes his debut tonight. He will join Michael Bunting, Adin Hill, Erik Kallgren, Marek Langhamer, Dysin Mayo, Dakota Mermis, Ivan Prosvetov, and Rory Kerins.

The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







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