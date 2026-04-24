KC Mavericks Playoff Preview Storylines

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







TEAM ACCOMPLISHMENTS

- Brabham Cup Champions (ECHL Regular-Season Champions)

- Best record in the ECHL

- 55 wins, 115 points (tied for 3rd-most in ECHL single-season history)

- .799 winning percentage (highest across ECHL, AHL, NHL)

- Maintained 1st place for majority of the season

TEAM PERFORMANCE

- 3.54 goals per game (Top 3 in ECHL)

- 2.21 goals against per game (Top 3 in ECHL)

- 28 road wins (2nd-most in ECHL history, 1st place is KC Mavericks 23-24 season)

- Multiple double-digit win streaks

INDIVIDUAL HONORS

Tad O'Had - Head Coach / GM

- ECHL Coach of the Year (John Brophy Award)

- 2026 ECHL All-Star Coach

- 255-136-14 record with Kansas City

- 900+ professional games coached

- Winningest coach in franchise & KC pro hockey history

Marcus Crawford - Defenseman

- ECHL Defenseman of the Year

- All-ECHL First Team

- ECHL All-Star Selection

- Led entire ECHL in scoring (86 points) (first defenseman in league history)

- 72 assists (franchise record)

- +49 rating

- ECHL Player of the Month (January)

Jack LaFontaine - Goalie

- All-ECHL Second Team

- ECHL Player of the Week (12/29)

- Winningest goalie in franchise history

- 3 AHL call-ups

Jackson Jutting - Forward (Rookie)

- ECHL All-Rookie Team

- Team leader in goals, 2nd in points

- Scored in professional debut (Oct. 17, 2025)

- 2 AHL call-ups (Grand Rapids Griffins)

ORGANIZATIONAL HONORS

- ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year

PLAYOFF NOTES

- Opening Round vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

- Games 1 & 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena

o Friday - 7:05 PM

o Saturday - 6:05 PM

FRANCHISE CONTEXT

- 2 Brabham Cups in the last 3 seasons

- 2 straight Western Conference Finals appearances

- 2024 Kelly Cup Finals appearance







ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026

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