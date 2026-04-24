KC Mavericks Playoff Preview Storylines
Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
TEAM ACCOMPLISHMENTS
- Brabham Cup Champions (ECHL Regular-Season Champions)
- Best record in the ECHL
- 55 wins, 115 points (tied for 3rd-most in ECHL single-season history)
- .799 winning percentage (highest across ECHL, AHL, NHL)
- Maintained 1st place for majority of the season
TEAM PERFORMANCE
- 3.54 goals per game (Top 3 in ECHL)
- 2.21 goals against per game (Top 3 in ECHL)
- 28 road wins (2nd-most in ECHL history, 1st place is KC Mavericks 23-24 season)
- Multiple double-digit win streaks
INDIVIDUAL HONORS
Tad O'Had - Head Coach / GM
- ECHL Coach of the Year (John Brophy Award)
- 2026 ECHL All-Star Coach
- 255-136-14 record with Kansas City
- 900+ professional games coached
- Winningest coach in franchise & KC pro hockey history
Marcus Crawford - Defenseman
- ECHL Defenseman of the Year
- All-ECHL First Team
- ECHL All-Star Selection
- Led entire ECHL in scoring (86 points) (first defenseman in league history)
- 72 assists (franchise record)
- +49 rating
- ECHL Player of the Month (January)
Jack LaFontaine - Goalie
- All-ECHL Second Team
- ECHL Player of the Week (12/29)
- Winningest goalie in franchise history
- 3 AHL call-ups
Jackson Jutting - Forward (Rookie)
- ECHL All-Rookie Team
- Team leader in goals, 2nd in points
- Scored in professional debut (Oct. 17, 2025)
- 2 AHL call-ups (Grand Rapids Griffins)
ORGANIZATIONAL HONORS
- ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year
PLAYOFF NOTES
- Opening Round vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Games 1 & 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena
o Friday - 7:05 PM
o Saturday - 6:05 PM
FRANCHISE CONTEXT
- 2 Brabham Cups in the last 3 seasons
- 2 straight Western Conference Finals appearances
- 2024 Kelly Cup Finals appearance
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