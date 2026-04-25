Thunder Drop Game 1 in OT to Mariners 2-1

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder face off with the Maine Mariners in their playoff opener

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder face off with the Maine Mariners in their playoff opener(Adirondack Thunder)

PORTLAND - Jackson van de Leest tied the game late in regulation to force overtime, however in the extra time Max Andreev scored a shorthanded goal at 5:57 to secure a Game 1 victory for the Maine Mariners and a 1-0 series lead.

After no scoring through two periods, Robert Cronin gave Maine a 1-0 lead on an odd man rush. Antonio Venuto sent a pass to Cronin on the right side, and he beat a sprawling Jeremy Brodeur for the lead. The goal came at 10:30 of the third with assists from Venuto and Nick Anderson.

Adirondack tied the game late in the third period with the net empty to force overtime. In front of the net, Jackson van de Leest took the puck, spun, and fired a wrist shot that beat goaltender Luke Cavallin to force overtime. The goal came with 12.9 seconds left in the third with an assist from Wendt.

In overtime, The Thunder turned the puck over on the power play and Max Andreev beat Jeremy Brodeur on a breakaway to give Maine the Game 1 victory, 2-1. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 49 of 51 in the loss.

After Game 2 tomorrow in Maine, the Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena to Game 3 on Wednesday, April 29, Game 4 on Friday, May 1, and if necessary, Game 5 on Saturday, May 2 against either Wheeling or Maine at 7 p.m. The first 2,500 fans (21yrs and up) to Game 3 get a FREE Thunder Koozie and the first 4,000 fans for Game 4 get a FREE Thunder Rally Towel.

2026 Kelly Cup Playoff tickets are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026

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