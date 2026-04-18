Thunder Win Wild One over Lions 7-5

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder celebratory huddle

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder celebratory huddle(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder held off a third period comeback to defeat the visiting Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday night, 7-5, in front of the 19th sellout crowd of the year at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Adirondack built a 3-0 lead in the first period, and Matt Salhany started the scoring 9:31 into the game. Tanner Edwards took the puck along the wall and sent a pass to Salhany who ripped a one timer into the net, beating goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau. The goal was Salhany's 17th of the year for the 1-0 advantage.

With 5:31 left in the first period, Tag Bertuzzi gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead. Bertuzzi skated into the left wing circle and slipped the puck up and over the right shoulder of Benjamin Gaudreau for his 15th of the season. Alex Campbell and Jeremy Hanzel were awarded the assists.

Chase McLane added to the lead with under one minute left in the first. After a Tag Bertuzzi shot was denied by Benjamin Gaudreau, McLane drove the net and put the rebound in for a three-goal lead and his sixth of the year. Bertuzzi and Jeremy Hanzel picked up assists and the Thunder took the 3-0 lead into the intermission.

Adirondack added to the lead at 7:06 of the second as Tanner Edwards got to his own rebound and scored his third of the year. The assists were given to Matt Salhany and Justin Taylor and the Thunder took a 4-0 advantage over the Lions.

Trois-Rivieres got one back as Charles Martin sent into the net by Jeremy Brodeur from the right point. The goal was Martin's 14th of the season with the lone assist from Jacob Dion at 8:11 of the second and the Thunder lead decreased to 4-1.

Patrick Grasso got the four-goal lead back for the Thunder on an odd-man rush and he sent a hard shot over the right shoulder of Benjamin Gaudreau for a 5-1 lead with 5:16 left in the second. Jeremy Hanzel was given the only assist, and the Thunder took that lead into the third period.

In a wild third period, the teams combined for six goals. After Tag Bertuzzi scored his second of the game just 55 seconds into the third, the Lions stormed back with four goals in a row. Cedric Desriusseaux scored at 2:51, Nicholas Girouard at 6:04, Anthony Beauregard at 6:48, and Isaac Dufort at 14:02 to pull within two goals, 6-4.

However, Dylan Wendt scored Adirondack's third power-play goal of the game and the Thunder held on for a 7-5 victory.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena to Game 3 on Wednesday, April 29, Game 4 on Friday, May 1, and if necessary, Game 5 on Saturday, May 2 against either Wheeling or Maine at 7 p.m. The first 2,500 fans (21yrs and up) to Game 3 get a FREE Thunder Koozie and the first 4,000 fans for Game 4 get a FREE Thunder Rally Towel.

2026 Kelly Cup Playoff tickets are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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