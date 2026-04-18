Walleye Beat Wheeling for Only Time All Year

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers forward Brayden Edwards (right)

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers forward Brayden Edwards (right)(Wheeling Nailers)

TOLEDO, OH- The Wheeling Nailers wrapped up the road portion of their regular season schedule by facing the Toledo Walleye at Huntington Center on Friday night. Wheeling received goals from Mike Posma and Brayden Edwards, but the Walleye found the back of the net five times to keep their Central Division title hopes alive with a 5-2 home ice victory.

Both teams turned on the red light once during the opening stanza. Toledo struck first at the 1:05 mark, when Dylan Moulton settled the puck down between the hashmarks, then shoveled a shot up and into the top-left corner of the twine. The Nailers pulled even with 11:24 remaining. Max Graham led Mike Posma into the offensive zone on an odd-man rush. Posma kept the puck to himself in the right circle, and blistered a shot into the left side of the cage.

Only one goal was scored in the middle frame, and it went to the Walleye, who capitalized on a power play. Brandon Kruse played the puck into the right circle for Carson Bantle, who snapped a shot into the top-left corner of the net.

Toledo started to pull away with a pair of goals 91 seconds apart in the early stages of the third period. Reilly Funk and Tanner Kelly executed a give-and-go off of the rush for the third Walleye goal, with Funk finishing the play by tapping the puck between Taylor Gauthier's legs. There was some traffic around the crease for the fourth marker, which was swatted in by Brandon Hawkins from the right circle. Brayden Edwards temporarily brought Wheeling within two, when he slammed in the rebound of Craig Armstrong's shot from the right circle. However, Garrett Van Wyhe put the finishing touches on the 5-2 Walleye win with an empty netter.

Carter Gylander earned the win for Toledo, as he stopped 36 of the 38 shots he faced. Taylor Gauthier made 31 saves on 35 shots in the defeat for the Nailers.

The Nailers will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. against the Indy Fuel at WesBanco Arena. The promotion is 80's Night, which will feature a pregame tailgate and a postgame concert by Tongue 'n Cheek. The Nailers are the 2026 North Division Champions, and will begin the Kelly Cup Playoffs on home ice. The first two home games of the North Division Semifinal Series will be played on Friday, April 24th and Saturday, April 25th. The opponent has yet to be determined. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now for both the regular season finale and the playoffs by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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