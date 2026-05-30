Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Tonight

Published on May 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







The Eastern Conference Finals continue tonight at WesBanco Arena as the Nailers take on the Florida Everblades in Game 5.

Following last night's overtime victory, the Nailers have forced another game in the series and will look to keep their season alive in front of the home crowd. A win tonight would send the series back to Florida for Game 6 on Monday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early. The first fans through the doors will receive a FREE Eastern Conference Finals rally towel while supplies last.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action and support the Nailers during this exciting playoff run.

Interested in purchasing 10 or more tickets to any game this season? Let our sales representatives save you money when you purchase through them. Call our office at 304-234-GOAL!

Season tickets for the 2026-2027 season are officially on sale. Call 304-234-GOAL to get your season tickets now!







ECHL Stories from May 30, 2026

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