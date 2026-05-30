ECHL Transactions - May 30

Published on May 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 30, 2026:

Florida:

Add Reid Duke, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Isaac Nurse, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 30, 2026

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