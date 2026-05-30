ECHL Transactions - May 30
Published on May 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 30, 2026:
Florida:
Add Reid Duke, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Isaac Nurse, F Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from May 30, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 30 - ECHL
- Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Tonight - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Looking to Hammer Down Nailers in Game 5 - Florida Everblades
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