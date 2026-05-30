Blades Looking to Hammer Down Nailers in Game 5

Published on May 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades battle the Wheeling Nailers

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades battle the Wheeling Nailers(Florida Everblades)

WHEELING, WV. - The Florida Everblades have another chance to advance to the Kelly Cup Finals tonight with Game Five against the Wheeling Nailers ready for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop at WesBanco Arena.

Wheeling kept their season alive last night with an overtime win in Game 4, taking it 3-2 against the Everblades. Max Graham scored with goal 6:09 into overtime, handing Florida their first playoff overtime loss since Game 3 of the opening round in 2024 when the Blades lost to the Jacksonville Icemen.

Florida is hoping for a repeat of last round, where the Blades dropped Game 4 to the South Carolina Stingrays 3-1 before handling business in Game 5 to move on to the next round.

Carson Gicewicz has goals in back-to-back games for Florida and is now tied with Anthony Romano at the top of the team's scoring race with 12 points through 13 playoff games this year.

If Florida wins tonight, they advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the fourth time in five years and eighth time overall. If Wheeling wins, the Eastern Conference Finals would shift back to Estero for Game 6, with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop on Monday, June 1 at Hertz Arena.

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ECHL Stories from May 30, 2026

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