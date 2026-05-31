Florida Wins Eastern Conference Championship

Published on May 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers saw the 2025-26 season come to an end on Saturday night, as the Florida Everblades won the Eastern Conference Championship with a 6-1 win at WesBanco Arena. Anthony Romano led the way for Florida with two goals.

Both teams got on the scoreboard once during the first period. Florida's goal came right away at the 37-second mark. Logan Lambdin centered a pass to Carson Gicewicz, who drove down the slot and powered in a shot along the ice. The Nailers got their answer 5:23 later. Matty De St. Phalle knocked down a clearing attempt, and promptly turned defense into offense. De St. Phalle slipped a pass through the slot to Nolan Renwick, who drilled home a one-timer from the left side.

The first seven minutes of the middle frame didn't go well for Wheeling, as the Everblades lit the lamp three times. Sam Stange gave Florida the lead at the 1:54 mark, as he curled into the high slot, and whipped a shot into the left side of the cage. 2:21 later, Oliver Chau deposited the rebound of Hudson Elynuik's shot, which came directly off of a defensive zone turnover by the Nailers. Florida's fourth marker of the night came off of a face-off win by Jett Jones in the left circle. Jones drew the puck back to Anthony Romano, who buried a wrist shot.

The Everblades tacked on two more goals in the third period from Romano and Reid Duke to make the final score 6-1. The final few minutes saw the game tilt off of the rails, as the two teams combined for 149 penalty minutes in the contest.

Cam Johnson made 28 saves on 29 shots in the win for Florida. Taylor Gauthier stopped 21 of the 27 shots he faced for Wheeling.

That concludes a memorable 2025-26 season of Wheeling Nailers Hockey. The entire organization would like to thank everyone for their outstanding support all season long, and are looking forward to another thrilling year beginning in the fall. Wheeling's 35th season will begin on Friday, October 16th at Indy. The home opener for the Nailers will take place on Saturday, October 24th against Toledo. For information about season tickets, group tickets, ticket packages, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL or visit wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.







ECHL Stories from May 30, 2026

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