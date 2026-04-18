Oilers Down Mavericks for Second Straight Meeting in Final Home Game of 2025-26 Season
Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 3-1 at the BOK Center in the final home game of the season on Friday night.
Neither team produced scoring magic in the first period, with David Tendeck
stopping seven Kansas City shots, while Dylan Wells produced five saves at the other end. Josh Nelson had the best scoring chance, ringing the puck just off the underside of the Mavericks' crossbar.
Tyler Poulsen broke the deadlock with exactly seven minutes remaining in the middle period, hammering home his 98thcareer ECHL goal - a net-mouth feed from Justin Michaelian - to put the Oilers up 1-0 heading into the third period.
Connor Fedorek extended the Oilers' lead to 2-0 6:14 into the final frame, corralling a drop pass from Owen Lindmark before ripping a top-corner snipe past Wells. Justin Berezowski cut Tulsa's lead to 2-1 with 10:33 remaining in the game one second after a Mavericks' power play expired. Ethan Benz and Lindmark joined Nelson with goaltender-beating, post-denying shots, allowing the Mavericks to hang around in the latter half of the third period. However, Tendeck's stellar play in the final-frame denied Kansas City anything beyond aggressive loitering. Dylan Fitze used the Oilers' lone power-play opportunity of the night to seal Tulsa's 3-1 victory, sinking an empty-net goal past a five-Maverick unit that was hamstrung due to a display of poor sportsmanship from Casey Carreau with 1:45 remaining.
The Oilers close out the 2025-26 season Saturday, April 18 at INTRUST Bank Arena, taking on their longtime rivals the Wichita Thunder at 6:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
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