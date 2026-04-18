Cyclones Lose in a Heartbreaker, Fall to K-Wings 5-4

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell in a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. A game-winning goal from Jackson Kunz with 15 seconds left in regulation handed Cincinnati a loss on home ice.

The K-Wings came out flying, scoring two goals quickly in the first period. Nolan Walker (20) scored 1:50 into regulation, and Zach Okabe (17) scored at the 7:32 mark of the first period to give Kalamazoo a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

Colin Bilek (22) would net another early in the second period to make it 3-0 K-Wings just 4:50 into the middle frame. Cincinnati would march and get one back before the end of the period, with Liam Kidney (4) scoring to get Cincinnati back within two.

Sam Stevens (15) scored on the power play to make it a one-goal game in the third period. His backhanded finish solved Aku Koskenvuo and made it 3-2, Kalamazoo. Midway through the third, a centering feed from Ryan Kirwan (26), redirected off a skate and in to tie the game at 3-3.

Kalamazoo would quickly retake the lead with 6:28 to go in regulation with Zach Okabe (18) netting his second of the game. Cincinnati drew level off a rebounded goal from Luke Grainger (19) to tie the game at 4-4 with 2:54 left in the game.

A big bounce led to a late 2-on-1 for Kalamazoo with seconds to go. An unassisted finish from Jackson Kunz (11) handed Cincinnati a regulation loss and gave the K-Wings a 5-4 victory on the road.

Cincinnati concludes their 2025-26 regular season tomorrow afternoon in a rematch against the Kalamazoo Wings. Puck drop for tomorrow's contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM.







ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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