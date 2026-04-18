Kaleinikovas Records Multi-Point Night against Iowa
Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Mark Kaleinikovas recorded a two-point night but the Bloomington Bison dropped a 4-3 game to the Iowa Heartlanders at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday evening.
Bloomington started the frame with pressure and fired eight of the first 13 shots on goal through the first 20 minutes, despite neither team lighting the lamp. Kaleinikovas came up with the best chance of the period but was denied before the intermission.
Early in the second stanza, Shane Ott potted a wraparound goal to give Bloomington a 1-0 lead. Ott circled the zone after Chongmin Lee sauced him the puck from a Kaleinikovas dump-in. Bloomington continued to push and eventually doubled its lead. Kaleinikovas tipped in a pass from Lee to give the Bison a 2-0 advantage at 14:15. Ott began the sequence from his own zone, but Iowa answered soon after. On a delayed penalty, a Heartlander split Bloomington's defense and made it a one-goal game at 18:26. Moments later, Iowa tied the game off a Bison icing call at 18:42 to tie the game at 2's. The teams headed into the third period in a tie.
Before the halfway point, Iowa struck to go up 3-2, but Parker Gavlas tied the game from Cullen Ferguson and Parker Lindauer at 12:08. Bloomington surrendered the game-winning goal with 20 seconds left in regulation on a penalty kill.
Don't miss the final regular season home game on Saturday, April 18th when the team celebrates SpongeBob Night! Both teams will wear themed jerseys, the game presentation will bring Bikini Bottom to Central Illinois and fans can take home a game-worn jersey from their favorite player with a post-game auction on the ice!
Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026
- School Day Success as Gargoyles Dazzle in Front of 16,867 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Late Push Falls Short in Loss to Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Mount Three-Goal Comeback, Wagner Downs Tahoe in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Kaleinikovas Records Multi-Point Night against Iowa - Bloomington Bison
- Rapid City Collects 4-3 Overtime Win Behind Third-Period Rally - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Nelson, Heartlanders Stun Bison on Stormy Night, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Icemen Roar Back in Heartbreaking Shootout Loss at Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Oilers Down Mavericks for Second Straight Meeting in Final Home Game of 2025-26 Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Swamp Rabbits Win Wild Contest in Shootout over Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Toledo Finishes off Regular Season Schedule with Strong Win over Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Cardiac K-Wings Thrill in Final Seconds, Beat Cylones on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- South Carolina Pulls Away in Third, Beats Savannah 6-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Lose in a Heartbreaker, Fall to K-Wings 5-4 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Three Points for Desruisseaux and Girouard in Lions Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Beat Wheeling for Only Time All Year - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Win Wild One over Lions 7-5 - Adirondack Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Fall to Stingrays in Regular Season Finale - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - April 17 - ECHL
- Brayden Watts Wins Sportsmanship Award - Allen Americans
- Allen's Watts Receives 2025-26 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - ECHL
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Chris Harpur and Jon Gillies from Solar Bears, Edmonton Oilers Reassign Connor Ungar to Bakersfield AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rego Recalled to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Romain Rodzinski Wins ECHL Community Service Award - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: April 17, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- South Carolina's Rodzinski Receives 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Award - ECHL
- McLaughlin & Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Bannister Signed to SPC - Reading Royals
- South Carolina Announces Multiple Roster Moves with Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Final Regular Season Road Game - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.