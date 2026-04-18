Kaleinikovas Records Multi-Point Night against Iowa

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Mark Kaleinikovas recorded a two-point night but the Bloomington Bison dropped a 4-3 game to the Iowa Heartlanders at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday evening.

Bloomington started the frame with pressure and fired eight of the first 13 shots on goal through the first 20 minutes, despite neither team lighting the lamp. Kaleinikovas came up with the best chance of the period but was denied before the intermission.

Early in the second stanza, Shane Ott potted a wraparound goal to give Bloomington a 1-0 lead. Ott circled the zone after Chongmin Lee sauced him the puck from a Kaleinikovas dump-in. Bloomington continued to push and eventually doubled its lead. Kaleinikovas tipped in a pass from Lee to give the Bison a 2-0 advantage at 14:15. Ott began the sequence from his own zone, but Iowa answered soon after. On a delayed penalty, a Heartlander split Bloomington's defense and made it a one-goal game at 18:26. Moments later, Iowa tied the game off a Bison icing call at 18:42 to tie the game at 2's. The teams headed into the third period in a tie.

Before the halfway point, Iowa struck to go up 3-2, but Parker Gavlas tied the game from Cullen Ferguson and Parker Lindauer at 12:08. Bloomington surrendered the game-winning goal with 20 seconds left in regulation on a penalty kill.

Don't miss the final regular season home game on Saturday, April 18th when the team celebrates SpongeBob Night! Both teams will wear themed jerseys, the game presentation will bring Bikini Bottom to Central Illinois and fans can take home a game-worn jersey from their favorite player with a post-game auction on the ice!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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