Icemen Roar Back in Heartbreaking Shootout Loss at Greenville
Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Tyler Koppf scored his first and second career ECHL goals in the second stanza of a 5-4 overtime loss in Greenville. The Icemen scored four unanswered goals to rally from a 4-0 defict and force overtime.
Colby Ambrosio scored his first career goal for the Icemen and Adam McMaster scored the game-tying goal in the 3rd period.
Cameron Rowe made 24 saves on 25 shots in relief of Michael Bullion, who made 9 stops on 12 shots.
Isaiah Saville made 37 saves on 40 shots for Greenville.
Neil Shea opened the scoring for Greenville at 4:07 in the 1st period. Shea fired a one-time clapper from the top of the zone to beat Bullion, with Jake Murray and Ryan O'Hara adding assists.
Ryan O'Reilly cashed in on a rebound to score at 6:34 of the first frame to double the Swamp Rabbits lead. Jack Brackett fired a shot off the pad of Bullion, O'Reilly collected the rebound, and went behind the back to beat the Alaskan netminder five-hole. Patrick Polino picked up the secondary assist.
30 seconds later, Cole Fraser scored to make it 3-0 Greenville and chase Bullion from the game. Fraser sniped from the high slot, with Keaton Mastrodonato and Shea garnering helpers.
Ryan O'Hara scored at 12:04 of the opening stanza to make it 4-0. O'Hara fired a shot off the bar that was batted into the goal, with Murray garnering an assist. Greenville argued Keaton Mastrodonato touched the puck before it crossed the goal line.
It was the Swamp Rabbits fourth goal in a span of under eight minutes.
Ambrosio went forehand-backhand on a breakaway to make it 4-1 at 6:58 in the 2nd period. McMaster and Jadon Condotta picked up assists.
Koppf ripped top shelf with 41 seconds remaining in the second stanza to make it 4-2, after a costly Greenville turnover.
Koppf scored again 29 seconds later. The 6'4" forward came racing in, wrapped around the goal, before banking it off the back of Sayville and in. David Panetta picked up the secondary assist.
McMaster buried the game-tying goal at 16:18 with Will Hillman and Jed Pietila adding assists.
Greenville scored the lone shootout goal after a scoreless overtime.
The icemen are back in action tomorrow at Greenville at 3:05 p.m.
by Jack Ziskin
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