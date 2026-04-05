Bullion Stellar in 2-1 Icemen Overtime Win over Everblades
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Michael Bullion made 41 saves to guide the Jacksonville Icemen to a dramatic 2-1 overtime win over the Florida Everblades Saturday night at Vystar Veterans Arena. With the win, the Icemen keep pace with the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the final playoff spot in the South Division. The Everblades struck first in the opening frame when Oliver Cooper knocked in a puck just above the crease to give his team the 1-0 edge. The Icemen countered in the second when defenseman Trevor Griebel attempted a wraparound chance that appeared to miss wide, but the officials stopped play nearly five seconds later to take a look at it. The review confirmed that the puck did go into the net, cross the goal line and then somehow slid out underneath the net. The ruled a goal tied the game at one. The story of the night was Icemen goaltender Michael Bullion who was sensational. He stopped multiple breakaway chances, and made several sprawling saves to turn aside 41 of 42 shots faced. The game needed extra time and this one would be decided in overtime, as Jacksonville's Taos Jordan is handed the puck up near the point and then skated to a shooting lane and from the slot, sniped a shot past Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson for the game-winner. Icemen come out on top in a must-win game. The Icemen are back at home on Saturday.
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