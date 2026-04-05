Lions Fall in Tight Contest against Mariners

Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) dropped a 2-1 decision to the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins) on Saturday in the second game of the weekend, held as part of the NASCAR Canada event during the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières.

The Lions opened the scoring early in the game. Joe Dunlap picked up the puck right in front of Brad Arvanitis before making a slick move and lifting it past the committed goaltender. Mathieu Bizier also earned an assist on the play.

In the second period, the visitors responded with goals from Robert Cronin and Antonio Venuto, taking a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Despite directing several shots on goal in the third period, the Lions were unable to beat the Mariners' defense and ultimately came up short.

In goal for the Lions, Hunter Jones delivered a strong performance, turning aside 34 of 36 shots and earning second-star honors. At the other end, Brad Arvanitis secured the win with 27 saves on 28 shots.

The Lions and Mariners will meet one final time this weekend on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) will then visit Trois-Rivières to face the Lions on Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or through a sales representative at 819-519-1634, extension 200.







ECHL Stories from April 4, 2026

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