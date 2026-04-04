Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2026 vs. Tulsa Oilers

Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









A Rapid City Rush faceoff from behind the glass

(Rapid City Rush) A Rapid City Rush faceoff from behind the glass(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, welcome Harvey the Hound and Blasty the Bronco from Calgary, and hand out Rory Kerins bobbleheads on Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush suffered a 5-1 loss against the Tulsa Oilers at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday. Clay Hanus scored Rapid City's lone goal early in the second period. It was the Minnetonka, Minn. native's first professional goal, with his parents in town to watch him suit up for the first time with the Rush. Tulsa tilted the ice right out of the gate with three goals in the first ten minutes en route to a 4-0 lead after 20 minutes, the Rush's most lopsided first period all year. Three of the Oilers' four goals were scored by rookies. Hanus' goal cut the lead to 4-1. Dylan Fitze scored his fourth of the series to restore Tulsa's four-goal advantage soon after, and neither team scored over the final 35 minutes of action.

HIS FIRST AS A PRO

Clay Hanus fired home his first professional goal last night in his seventh pro game. Hanus' parents were in town from Minnetonka, Minn. to watch the game, including his dad, Tim, who captained St. Cloud State University and played two years in the ECHL. The Calgary Wranglers signed Hanus to a two-way AHL/ECHL deal last week, and the one-time USports Player of the Year has made a strong first impression within the organization.

SETTLED IN

After a rough first period, Nathan Torchia settled things down and made 37 saves on 38 shots between the second and third. Rapid City played much better hockey over the final 40 minutes, which they look to carry into tonight's series finale.

RORY MEETS THE MOMENT

On the eve of his bobblehead night, Rory Kerins made one heck of a statement north of the border. In a 5-2 victory over first-place Laval, the Calgary Wranglers' all-time leading scorer had one of his best games as a pro with two goals, four points, and a plus-four rating. The winningest goaltender against the Rocket? Arsenii Sergeev, who has blossomed into Calgary's number-one goalie as a rookie.

RORY, HARVEY, AND BLASTY

Affiliation Night returns to The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. The Rush are honoring their affiliates from north of the border with a Rory Kerins bobblehead giveaway, courtesy of Bluepeak. Kerins is the first player in the Calgary affiliation era to advance from Rapid City to the National Hockey League. Also, Harvey the Hound and Blasty the Bronco- the Flames' and Wranglers' mascots- are joining Nugget at a Rush game for the very first time.

HONORING BLAINE JARVIS

The Rush will announce the winner of the annual Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award prior to puck drop tonight with an on-ice ceremony. The 2026 recipient will be joined alongside former winners Garrett Klotz and Danny Battochio. The award is the organization's highest individual honor, given to the Rush player that best exemplifies Blaine's qualities on and off the ice. This year is the 10th anniversary of Jarvis' tragic passing in a snowmobile accident at the age of 31.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

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