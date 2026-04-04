Preview: Royals vs. Railers, April 5th - Game 67/72

Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (34-23-7-2, 77 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game away series against the Worcester Railers (29-29-5-2, 65 points) on Sunday, April 5th at 3:05 p.m. at DCU Center.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 67 of the regular season with wins in four of their last six games and a point earned in seven of their last 10 games (5-3-2), 16 of their last 24 contests (11-7-3-2) and 25 of their 36 games played to open 2026 (18-12-5-2).

Prior to the series opener loss in Worcester, 5-3, the Royals completed a four-game home sweep of Norfolk with three consecutive shutouts for the first time in franchise history, and one goal allowed on 97 shots faced over the four games (.990 SV%).

At home, the Royals have won 19 of their last 25 games with a point in 22 of the 25 games (19-3-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won six of their last 15 contests with a point earned in nine of the last 15 road games (6-6-2-1).

Forward Carson Golder lead the Royals in goals (17) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (34) and points (45).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Railers:

Through 65 games played, Worcester has posted a 29-29-5-2 for 65 points with three wins through their last nine games (3-6-0-0) dating back to their loss to the Royals in their prior meeting to the series on March 15, 4-2. Since defeating the Royals on January 14th, 4-1, the Railers have gone 15-14-4-1.

ECHL affiliates to the New York Islanders (NHL) and Bridgeport Islanders (AHL), Worcester is led by second-year head coach Nick Tuzzolino. A defenseman of over 500 games professionally between the United Hockey League, International Hockey League, ECHL and American Hockey League from 2007-23, Tuzzolino became the fifth head coach in Worcester Railers history halfway through last season (December 14th, 2024) after serving as General Manager & Associate Head Coach to begin the season.







ECHL Stories from April 4, 2026

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