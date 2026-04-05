South Carolina Powers Past Greenville, 5-3
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - With the 2001 Kelly Cup Championship team returning to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday night, the South Carolina Stingrays turned back the clock with a vintage performance against in-state rival Greenville.
After three fights in the opening two minutes and a pair of goals in each of the first and second periods, South Carolina powered past the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 5-3, on Saturday evening in front of 6,468 fans.
Off the opening faceoff, South Carolina's Justin Nachbaur and Greenville's John Parker-Jones dropped the gloves, setting the tone for the evening. Four seconds after the first tilt, Ryan Hofer and Ryan O'Reilly squared off in a center-ice bout. The fireworks continued as Dean Loukus and Keaton Mastrodonato fought, leaving three players in each penalty box just 96 seconds into the game.
Following the three fights, Greenville (26-31-7-1) struck first. Ben Poisson scored 5:46 into the first period to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
South Carolina (43-21-1-3) searched for a response and found it in Hofer. He intercepted a pass at the top of the zone and wired home his second goal of the season, tying the game at one with 9:40 left in the frame.
With time winding down in the first, Anthony Rinaldi found Mikey Adamson cutting to the slot, and he scored his first professional goal to put the Stingrays ahead, 2-1.
In the second period, the Swamp Rabbits tied it just past the halfway mark, as Jack Brackett knotted the score at two.
The Stingrays wasted little time regaining the lead. Kaden Bohlsen scored on the backhand with 6:01 left in the second, and Simon Pinard added his team-leading 28th of the year with 3:34 remaining to give South Carolina a 4-2 lead heading into the third.
With a two-goal cushion, the Stingrays extended their lead. Loukus scored his eighth goal of the season with 11:32 left in the third, pushing South Carolina ahead 5-2.
Caiden Gault cut South Carolina's lead to two with 7:53 left, but the Stingrays held on in the final minutes to beat the Swamp Rabbits, 5-3.
Adamson, Loukus, and Pinard each recorded multi-point nights, while Ty Taylor earned his ninth win of the season, stopping 19 of 22 shots. Nine different Stingrays recorded a point in the victory. South Carolina has won 25 home games this year, the second-most in the ECHL.
The Stingrays start a three-game road trip on Friday evening against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. from Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.
___
South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 18, against the Orlando Solar Bears for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amped Electric, at 6:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays celebrate a goal
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2026
- Cyclones Score Three Unanswered to Defeat Knight Monsters on Fan Appreciation Knight - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- 'Clones Stun the Knight Monsters in 3-2 Comeback Victory - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Loses Final Game Ever vs. Grizzlies - Wichita Thunder
- Enns Delivers Overtime Game Winner as the Grizzlies Complete Three Game Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Blank Greensboro Again - Allen Americans
- Bullion Stellar in 2-1 Icemen Overtime Win over Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- Fyten's Two Third-Period Goals Not Enough against Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Fall to Mavericks 4-3 in Home Regular-Season Finale - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Sweep Season Series with Rush Via Fourth Consecutive Five-Plus Goal Game - Tulsa Oilers
- South Carolina Powers Past Greenville, 5-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Finale of Five-Games-In-Seven-Days at South Carolina - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Florida Earns Crucial Point Despite 2-1 Overtime Setback - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Fall at Home to Wheeling 4-2 to Finish Weekend Schedule - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Iowa Scores Three Unanswered and Koster Wins It in OT, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Gain Point in OT Loss to Iowa - Fort Wayne Komets
- Kansas City Wins 2025-26 Brabham Cup - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Finale of Five-Games-In-Seven-Days at South Carolina - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Lose to Admirals 3-2 in Overtime - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Tackle Toledo for Tenth Win in a Row - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to K-Wings in Final Regular Season Home Game - Indy Fuel
- Lions Fall in Tight Contest against Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Transactions - April 4 - ECHL
- Mariners Grind out 2-1 Win in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings' Road Goaltending Dazzles, Shutout Fuel Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ghost Pirates Rally Past Gladiators, 2-1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, April 5th - Game 67/72 - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2026 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Looking to Sweep Greensboro - Allen Americans
- Florida Eyeing Series Sweep over Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- South Carolina Powers Past Greenville, 5-3
- Stingrays Cruise Past Solar Bears, 5-1
- South Carolina Shut out by Orlando, 4-0
- Defenseman Mikey Adamson Inks Deal with Stingrays
- 2001 Kelly Cup Championship Team Returns for Rock the Retro Night, Presented by IBEW Local 776