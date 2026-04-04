Florida Eyeing Series Sweep over Jacksonville
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will look to finish off the Jacksonville Icemen with a series sweep tonight when the clubs battle for the final time in the regular season.
Last night's decisive 5-1 victory clinched home ice for the Everblades in the opening round of the 2026 Kelly Cup and moved Florida within one point of securing the South Division as Atlanta fell 3-2 against Greenville. The win also marked the 1200th in franchise history and the 11th time the club has reached 45 wins in the regular season. Florida has now collected points in seven straight games, going 6-0-0-1 during the current run.
Florida's offense surged to life during the middle stanza Friday, striking for a trio of goals. Anthony Romano jumpstarted Florida's attack, converting a power play goal for the second straight night. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native played a pivotal role in the second period, factoring in all three goals. Romano paces the Florida attack with 23 goals and 57 points.
Special teams provided a boost, as Florida netted three power play goals on four opportunities, marking the first time this season the Blades have scored three man-advantage goals in the same game. Florida capitalized twice on an early second-period 5-on-3 and added another in the third thanks to Sam Stange, who recorded a pair of power-play markers. The Everblades have now scored power play goals in four of their last five games, operating at 33.3 percent (6-for-18) during that stretch.
The impact of Florida's special teams was evident throughout, as Everblades Assistant Coach Kyle Mountain noted postgame with Camille Frick, "The power play propelled us forward, and we didn't look back from there. Both units were clicking, generating good looks. Even when we weren't scoring, we were creating good opportunities."
Cole Moberg has also caught fire offensively, picking up goals in back-to-back games and having points in six straight games (3g-4a), including his first multi-point performance of the season last night.
The Everblades have held the upper hand throughout the season series, posting a 7-2-1 mark against the Icemen this season and a 4-1-1 mark in Jacksonville. The Icemen enter action five points behind Savannah for the final playoff spot with six games left in their regular season.
Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from VyStar Memorial Arena to wrap up the three-game set before the Everblades return home April 10 against the South Carolina Stingrays for Skunk Ape Night presented by Waste Pro.
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Florida Everblades forward Tarun Fizer
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