Walleye Fall at Home to Wheeling 4-2 to Finish Weekend Schedule

Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye were defeated by the Wheeling Nailers by a score of 4-2 at the Huntington Center tonight. Brandon Hawkins had a two-point night, bringing his season total up to 69 points, Cam Hausinger scored with 17 seconds to go, and Riley McCourt tallied another power play assist, tying the franchise's single-season power-play assist record with 28 on the season.

How it Happened:

The first penalties of the game went to Tanner Kelly and Mike Posma coincidentally, two roughing minors at the 6:36 mark of the first period. Neither team scored on the 4-on-4, but Posma came out of the box and got the Nailers on the board for the early 1-0 lead. Tanner Kelly went after him after the goal, earning himself another roughing minor to put Wheeling on the power play at the 8:53 mark of the first.

Nothing came of that power play, and Toledo went on one of their own as a result of a Brayden Edwards cross-checking minor at the 13:38 mark of the third. The Walleye didn't convert on their first chance of the night.

Wheeling put their second goal on the board with a goal from Emil Pienimiemi at the 17:21 mark of the period, putting the Nailers up 2-1 late in the first. Ryan McAllister took a penalty late in the first period for slashing, putting the Walleye back on the power play.

The Walleye started the second period with 1:51 left on the power play, and Brandon Hawkins scored just 36 seconds into the period for his 32nd goal of the season. Riley McCourt and Tanner Dickinson got the assists on the goal that brought Toledo back within one.

Ryan McAllister added Wheeling's third goal to put them back ahead by two at the 5:44 mark of the second period. They went to the power play five minutes later, when Dylan Moulton took a hooking minor. Toledo killed off the penalty for their second kill of the night. The score remained 3-1 as the second period came to a close.

Wheeling scored again at the 5:54 mark of the third, as Ryan McAllister scored his second of the game and his seventh of the season, giving the Nailers a 4-1 lead. Toledo got a four-minute power play on a double-minor for high-sticking assessed to Aidan Sutter at the 7:34 mark of the third.

Toledo pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker with around two minutes to go, looking to cut down on Wheeling's lead. Cam Hausinger scored with 17 seconds left in regulation, cutting Wheeling's lead to 4-2. Michael Milne and Brandon Hawkins each had an assist on the goal.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Ryan McAllister, WHL (2 G, GWG)

2 - F Brayden Edwards, WHL (2 A)

3 - F Brandon Hawkins, TOL (1 G, 1 A)

What's Next:

The Walleye return to action with a home-and-home series against the Cincinnati Cyclones next weekend starting Friday, followed by a trip to see the Fort Wayne Komets. Friday's game will be at the Huntington Center, with puck drop set for 7:15 PM.







ECHL Stories from April 4, 2026

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