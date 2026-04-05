Fuel Fall to K-Wings in Final Regular Season Home Game

Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday evening. After going into the third period scoreless, the Fuel ultimately fell 2-0 to Kalamazoo.

1ST PERIOD

Greg Japchen and Indy's Ryan Gagnier each took two minute penalties at 11:05 for high sticking and slashing respectively. Those penalties were killed off.

Kalamazoo's Evan Dougherty took a holding penalty at 18:27 that would carry over into the second period as the Fuel could not score before time expired on the frame.

After one period, the Fuel were outshooting the K-Wings, 14-0 despite the 0-0 score. This was the first time in franchise history that the Fuel held their opponent shotless in one period.

2ND PERIOD

Just six seconds into the period, Collin Saccoman was sent to the penalty box for a delay of game. This gave the Fuel 22 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play, but Kalamazoo killed off both penalties.

Powell Connor and Indy's Michael Marchesan dropped the gloves and exchanged blows, each earning five minutes for fighting at 3:07.

Marcus Joughin joined Marchesan in the box at 4:43 when he took a high sticking penalty.

Once that was killed off, Andre Ghantous sat for Kalamazoo after earning a slashing penalty at 8:25.

Dougherty went back to the box at 10:10 after a high sticking call. The Fuel remained on the power play.

The Fuel piled on more shots before the period ended, still 0-0 with the Fuel outshooting Kalamazoo, 30-6 overall.

3RD PERIOD

At 16:16, Zach Okabe scored for the K-Wings on their thirteenth shot of the game to make it 1-0.

Former Fuel forward, Colin Bilek scored again, just two minutes later to make it 2-0.

That is how the game would end, with the K-Wings winning 2-0, despite the Fuel outshooting them 42-16.







ECHL Stories from April 4, 2026

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