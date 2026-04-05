K-Wings' Road Goaltending Dazzles, Shutout Fuel Saturday
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FISHERS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (32-26-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, notched their first shutout of the season behind 42 stops, and two late goals, in a 2-0 victory against the Indy Fuel (31-26-9-1) Saturday at Fishers Event Center.
In a battle of the goaltenders, Kalamazoo's Aku Koskenvuo (8-8-0-0) recorded his first ECHL career shutout with 42 stops in the contest, tying his professional career high.
Each team went scoreless for 56:16 in the defensive stalemate before the K-Wings broke through.
Zach Okabe (16) notched his seventh game-winning goal of the season with a beautiful wraparound goal. On the play, Robby Drazner (11) passed to Davis Pennington (36) in the defensive zone, who sent a long rink-wide diagonal pass to Okabe just over center ice, cruising in down the right wing side. Okabe skated all the way around the trapezoid and tucked the puck just inside the left post to give the K-Wings at the 16:16 mark of the third period.
Collin Bilek (21) then added the insurance goal on a right circle bullet that flew over the netminder's right shoulder and into the back of the net at the 18:19 mark. On the play, Ryan Cox (12) intercepted a Fuel pass at center ice and quickly passed to Bilek on the rush for the right dot for the dagger.
Kalamazoo went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 on the power play.
Next up, the K-Wings face off against the Bloomington Bison (32-28-2-3) at 5 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
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