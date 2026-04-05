Thunder Lose to Admirals 3-2 in Overtime
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
NORFOLK - The Adirondack Thunder recorded a point in a 3-2 overtime loss in Norfolk on Sunday from Scope Arena. The loss was Adirondack's sixth in a row.
The Admirals took the lead 4:24 into the game as Brady Fleurent fired in a pass from Brandon Osmundson for the 1-0 advantage. The goal was Fleurent's 28th of the year with assists from Osmundson and Josh McDougall and Norfolk took that lead into the first intermission.
Adirondack responded in the second period to even the game courtesy of Brannon McManus. After several big saves by Jeremy Brodeur, the Thunder brought the puck back the other way and McManus lifted it over the shoulder of Isaac Poulter for his 28th of the year. Chase McLane picked up the lone assist at 9:24 of the middle frame to tie the game 1-1.
On the power play, the Thunder took the lead as Conner Hutchison sent a shot on net that deflected over the shoulder of Isaac Poulter. The goal was Hutchison's third of the year from Alex Campbell with 3:51 left in the period, and Adirondack took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.
Marco Reifenberger re-directed a puck off his skate and into the net to tie the game in the third period. After video review, it counted and eventually sent the game to overtime.
In overtime, Brady Fleurent scored his second of the game for the 3-2 Admirals' victory.
The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena for Fan Appreciation Weekend against Trois-Rivieres April 11-12. Enjoy giveaways and drink specials both games and Sunday, April 12 you could win a jersey off a player's back.
Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
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Adirondack Thunder's Conner Hutchison on game night
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