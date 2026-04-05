Nailers Tackle Toledo for Tenth Win in a Row

Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier stands ready

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier stands ready(Wheeling Nailers)

TOLEDO, OH- The Wheeling Nailers are rolling. On Saturday night, the Nailers earned their tenth consecutive win and tied a team record with their eighth straight road victory, as they defeated the Toledo Walleye, 4-2 in front of 8,111 fans at Huntington Center. Ryan McAllister led Wheeling's offensive attack with two goals, while Taylor Gauthier took care of business on the other end with 26 saves. The Nailers now have a magic number of seven to clinch their first division title in 22 years.

The Nailers had the exact start they were looking for, as they lit the lamp twice during the first period. The first goal came at the 8:53 mark, 17 seconds after matching penalties to Mike Posma and Tanner Kelly had expired. Posma got the last laugh, as Armstrong sent him on a breakaway, and Posma roofed a shot into the top-left corner of the cage. Wheeling expanded its lead with 2:39 remaining. Blake Bennett helped Matthew Quercia win a face-off in the left circle of the offensive zone. Nailers players filled up the slot with traffic, which allowed Emil Pieniniemi to lift a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the twine from the left point.

The two sides exchanged tallies during the opening six minutes of the middle frame. Toledo got on the board at the 36-second mark with a power play strike. Brandon Hawkins gathered in the puck at the top of the right circle, where he proceeded to zip a wrist shot into the left side of the goal. Wheeling regained its two-goal advantage 5:08 later. Connor Lockhart eliminated a defender from the play, which allowed Brayden Edwards to skate onto the puck in the right circle. Edwards slid a pass to the left side of the slot, where Ryan McAllister ripped a shot into the left side of the net.

Less than six minutes into the third period, McAllister's second of the contest gave the Nailers insurance. He took a cross-ice pass from Alexander Kuqali and roofed a shot under the crossbar from the left circle. Cam Hausinger scored for the Walleye in the final minute, but all that did was slightly adjust the final score to 4-2 in Wheeling's favor.

Taylor Gauthier earned his eighth straight win for the Nailers, as he thwarted 26 of the 28 shots he faced. Carter Gylander took the loss for Toledo, as he allowed four goals on 22 shots.

The Nailers will return home on Tuesday to face the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:10 p.m. This is the rescheduled game that was originally slated to be played on Sunday, December 28th. Wheeling's final regular season home game will be 80's Night on Saturday, April 18th at 7:10 p.m. against the Indy Fuel. The night will begin with a pre game tailgate and end with a post game concert by Tongue 'N Cheek. The Nailers have also clinched home ice advantage for the opening round of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now for both the regular season and the playoffs by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from April 4, 2026

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