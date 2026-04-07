Ryan McAllister Named ECHL Player of the Week

Published on April 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers forward Ryan McAllister

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers forward Ryan McAllister(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that forward Ryan McAllister has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 30th-April 5th.

McAllister, 24, racked up three goals, three assists, and six points in two victories for Wheeling last week, as the Nailers extended their winning streak to ten games by beating the Fort Wayne Komets and the Toledo Walleye on the road. Ryan started the week with the best individual performance of his three-year professional career, as he collected one goal and three assists for a four-point night in Fort Wayne. Three of those points came during a four-goal second period for Wheeling. Then on Saturday, McAllister turned on the red light twice in Toledo. His first goal served as the eventual game winner, while his second marker put the Nailers ahead by three in the third period, essentially silencing a crowd of 8,111 fans.

The London, Ontario native first joined the Nailers in late February, when he was signed to an AHL contract by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Ryan has amassed seven goals, 13 assists, and 20 points in 18 games in a Wheeling uniform, and has recorded multiple points on five occasions. McAllister played the remainder of his pro career in the Florida Panthers organization, primarily with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. His career totals as a professional are 25 goals, 42 assists, and 67 points in 93 games. This is Ryan's second time playing for Nailers Head Coach Ryan Papaioannou. McAllister led the AJHL in scoring, and won both the league's regular season and playoff MVP awards as part of Brooks' 2021-22 championship team.

The Wheeling Nailers are inching closer to their first division title in 22 years, as they begin the week with a magic number of five points. Wheeling will host Cincinnati on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. in a game that was rescheduled from a December 28th postponement.

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ECHL Stories from April 7, 2026

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