Get First Access to Royals First Round Home Playoff Game Tickets

Published on April 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that tickets are available for their 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Division Semifinal home games:

HOME GAME 1 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. - (Use code "BCCCA" at checkout for Wednesday Buy One, Get One ticket deal)

HOME GAME 2 - Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m.

HOME GAME 3* - Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.

*If necessary

NOTE: Single game tickets for children (18 and under), seniors and veterans are $3 dollars off regularly priced tickets at Santander Arena Box Office only.

Royals365 Members, your seats are already locked in for the first two home playoff games!

All fans can enroll in our Pay-As-We-Play plan: https://bit.ly/PAWPKCP26

Here's how Pay-As-We-Play works:

- Opt-in: If you choose to opt in, you'll be charged for the full round, whether you attend the game or not. There are no exchanges or exceptions.

- Opt-out: If you don't opt in, you'll pay gate pricing per game, and your seat won't be guaranteed.







ECHL Stories from April 7, 2026

Get First Access to Royals First Round Home Playoff Game Tickets - Reading Royals

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