ECHL Transactions - April 7

Published on April 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 7, 2026:

Atlanta:

Add Zach Yoder, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Chad Nychuk, D Placed on Reserve

Add Eric Neiley, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ethan Scardina, F Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Delete Eddie Matsushima, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Delete Kyle Jackson, F Recalled by Hartford

Cincinnati:

Add Max Helgeson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Sam Stevens, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Riley Bodnarchuk, D Signed Amateur Tryout

Delete Logan Lambdin, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Greenville:

Delete Wade Murphy, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jake Percival, F Signed ECHL SPC

Idaho:

Delete Mitch Wahl, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Francesco Arcuri, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Nick Portz, F Placed on Reserve

Add Chris Dodero, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Grant Silianoff, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Morgan Winters, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Adam Ingram, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Kansas City:

Delete Robert Carpenter, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Liam Gorman, F Activated from Reserve

Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Logan Terness, G Placed on Reserve

Add Dylan Wells, G Activated from Reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Justin Young, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jaydon Dureau, F Assigned by Manitoba

Add Carter Korpi, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Carter Korpi, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Xavier Lapointe, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Savannah:

Add Reece Vitelli, F Assigned by Manitoba

Delete Bryce Brodzinski, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Riley Hughes, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cristophe Tellier, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Jesper Vikman, G Placed on Reserve

Add Jesper Vikman, G Assigned from Hershey by Washington

Tahoe:

Add Alex Weiermair, F Signed ECHL SPC

Utah:

Delete Luke Antonacci, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Aiden Hansen-Bukata, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Josh Zinger, D Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Tiernan Shoudy, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Logan Pietila, F Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Tanner Andrew, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Gabriel D'Aigle, G Signed ECHL SPC

Add Nolan Renwick, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4/6

Add Zach Urdahl, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4/6

Delete Randy Hernandez, F Placed on Reserve 4/6

Add Maxim Pavlenko, G Activated from Reserve 4/6

Delete Tanner Andrew, F Placed on Reserve 4/6

Worcester:

Delete Jesse Pulkkinen, D Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders







ECHL Stories from April 7, 2026

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