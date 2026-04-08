ECHL Transactions - April 7
Published on April 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 7, 2026:
Atlanta:
Add Zach Yoder, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Chad Nychuk, D Placed on Reserve
Add Eric Neiley, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ethan Scardina, F Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Delete Eddie Matsushima, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Delete Kyle Jackson, F Recalled by Hartford
Cincinnati:
Add Max Helgeson, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Sam Stevens, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Riley Bodnarchuk, D Signed Amateur Tryout
Delete Logan Lambdin, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Greenville:
Delete Wade Murphy, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jake Percival, F Signed ECHL SPC
Idaho:
Delete Mitch Wahl, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Francesco Arcuri, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Nick Portz, F Placed on Reserve
Add Chris Dodero, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Grant Silianoff, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Morgan Winters, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Adam Ingram, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Kansas City:
Delete Robert Carpenter, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Liam Gorman, F Activated from Reserve
Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Logan Terness, G Placed on Reserve
Add Dylan Wells, G Activated from Reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Justin Young, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jaydon Dureau, F Assigned by Manitoba
Add Carter Korpi, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Carter Korpi, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Xavier Lapointe, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Savannah:
Add Reece Vitelli, F Assigned by Manitoba
Delete Bryce Brodzinski, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Riley Hughes, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cristophe Tellier, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Jesper Vikman, G Placed on Reserve
Add Jesper Vikman, G Assigned from Hershey by Washington
Tahoe:
Add Alex Weiermair, F Signed ECHL SPC
Utah:
Delete Luke Antonacci, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Aiden Hansen-Bukata, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Josh Zinger, D Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Tiernan Shoudy, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Logan Pietila, F Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Tanner Andrew, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Gabriel D'Aigle, G Signed ECHL SPC
Add Nolan Renwick, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4/6
Add Zach Urdahl, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4/6
Delete Randy Hernandez, F Placed on Reserve 4/6
Add Maxim Pavlenko, G Activated from Reserve 4/6
Delete Tanner Andrew, F Placed on Reserve 4/6
Worcester:
Delete Jesse Pulkkinen, D Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders
ECHL Stories from April 7, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 7 - ECHL
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- Wheeling's McAllister Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
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- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 26 - Idaho Steelheads
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