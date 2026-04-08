Percival Turns Professional with Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Busy Week

Published on April 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Jake Percival has turned professional with the team ahead of a four-game-in-five-day stretch.

Percival turns professional following the conclusion of his NCAA college career, which was entirely spent at the University of Connecticut. The 5'10", 180-pound forward earned 16 points in his senior campaign, split evenly between eight goals and eight assists. Percival helped lead the Huskies to their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance, going +1 in a 2-1 first round defeat to #3 National Seed Michigan State.

From Avon, Connecticut, Percival, 24, completed his UConn career with 30 goals and 61 points in 147 games. In the 2024-25 campaign, he was a teammate of current Swamp Rabbit and former UConn captain, Hudson Schandor, and helped lead the team to their first-ever NCAA Tournament behind a career-high 19 points (9g-10ast) in 39 games. The team finished in the Regional Final round, suffering a heartbreaking loss in overtime to Penn State. Before going to college, Percival played one USHL season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, earning 39 points (15g-24ast) in 59 games.

The Swamp Rabbits play their final seven games at home, beginning tomorrow with a "Waggin Wednesday" showdown against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST on April 8th.







ECHL Stories from April 7, 2026

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