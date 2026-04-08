Mariners Begin Final Homestand of Regular Season, Looking for Playoff Home Ice

Published on April 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, begin their final homestand of the regular season on Wednesday night, playing four games over the next five days with the goal of locking up home ice advantage in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Their first opponent is the Adirondack Thunder, with whom a regulation win against can move them to the verge of doing so.

Wednesday's game is a 7:00 PM puck drop at the Cross Insurance Arena and is the second of three straight "Wicked Wednesday" promotions, which feature $4 Miller High Life drink specials. If the Mariners win in regulation, they'd need essentially just one win over their final five games to secure a top two seed and home ice in the first round of the playoffs.

The homestand continues over the weekend with a Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" against the Norfolk Admirals. Friday, a 7:15 PM puck drop, is the final specialty jersey of the season with Lumberjack Night, presented by Hancock Lumber. Fans are encouraged to dress up for a "Lumberjack Lookalike" contest, for the chance to win a Hancock Lumber Camp Chair Prize Pack. Game-worn/issued jerseys can be bid on via

DASH, beginning at 9 AM on Thursday and closing at 8:45 PM on Friday. Saturday's game is the annual "Pride Night," celebrating inclusivity in hockey with EqualityMaine. Game time is 6:00 PM.

The Threekend concludes with "Fan Appreciation Night" on Sunday at 3:00 PM, presented by Venture Solar. The first 3,000 fans will receive a Mariners rally towel, presented by Mathews Brothers. Random fans will get the chance to take home prizes all night long, and a Postgame Open Skate follows the game, presented by CoverME.gov. The Mariners will be discounting merchandise through the entire homestand: $65 for all adult jerseys, $50 for kids jerseys, $20 for hats, and $15 for beanies. Game-worn/issued alternate black & gold jerseys, which will be worn on Sunday for the final time, will be available for auction on DASH as well.

All Sunday home games are "Sunday Fun Days," featuring family-friendly activities on the concourse including Cheeky Geek Facepainting and Minibar mini golf.

Family Four Packs are available for both games this weekend, when purchased in advance of game day. They include four tickets, four food & chuck-a-puck vouchers, and two Spare Time recreation vouchers, all for just $180.

The Mariners (39-19-6-2) are in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and can set a new team record for points in a season with a win on Wednesday night. The North Division playoff field is currently (in order): Wheeling, Maine, Reading, and Adirondack, with the top two seeds receiving home ice advantage in the first round. The ECHL regular season concludes on Sunday, April 19th, with the Mariners final regular season game on Saturday, April 18th at Trois-Rivieres. Playoff tickets for first round home games are available now at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs, with dates, times, and opponent to be announced soon.







ECHL Stories from April 7, 2026

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