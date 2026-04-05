Mariners Blanked by Lions in Sunday in Rubber Match

Published on April 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, dropped a Sunday afternoon contest in Trois-Rivieres, falling 3-0 to the Lions in the finale of a four-game series. Francesco Lapenna posted a 29-save shutout for the Lions.

The Lions scored three in the first period to open a big, early lead. Mathieu Bizier cashed a rebound chance off the pad of Luke Cavallin at 4:28 to open the scoring, followed by an Anthony Beauregard rebound goal of his own at 12:53. Defenseman Charles Martin broke Maine's streak of 32 consecutive successful penalties killed with a goal at 15:09.

There was no scoring in the 2nd period, but the first 40 saw a pair of fights as Maine's Jacob Hudson took on the Lions' Anthony Poulin in the first, before Ty Cheveldayoff and Landon Fuller went at each other in the 2nd.

The Mariners couldn't solve Lapenna in the 3rd either, and were shut out for the first time since December 20th - also at Trois-Rivieres. It was Lapenna's first professional shutout.

The Mariners (39-19-6-2) begin their final homestand of the regular season with a "Wicked Wednesday" against the Adirondack Thunder on April 8th at 7 PM. Fans can enjoy a $4 Miller High Life drink special. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Tickets for the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs are available at

MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs, with dates, time, and opponent still to be determined. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from April 5, 2026

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