Brett Davis Wins 2026 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award

Published on April 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to share that Brett Davis is the 2026 recipient of the Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award, the organization's highest individual honor.

The Rush presented to Davis, who was joined by his mom, Karen, and his dad, Lee, along with Garrett Klotz and Danny Battochio- two former winners- on the ice before the start of Saturday's game.

Davis' commitment to the Rush organization over the last two-and-a-half seasons has been steady and consistently noticeable. Since being traded from the Florida Everblades as a rookie in March 2024, Davis has been a dependable piece of Rapid City's lineup with 81 points in 113 games. He is enjoying a career year on the ice, leading the Rush with 13 goals and 35 points since New Year's Eve.

Off the ice, Davis is a constant presence in the community, volunteering his time to visit schools and nursing homes, run the drive-thru at Popeyes and Albertano's, teach the next generation at Rushmore Thunder mites practices, and any other community events through the team.

'Davo' has sought out his own opportunities, too. Protecting and serving the community has been a lifelong passion for Brett. His father, Lee, is a retired cop and his brother, Jack, will soon be joining the Winnipeg Police Service. Davis has participated in ride-alongs through the Rapid City Police Department this season. Last month, he gifted Sergeant Josh Russell with a game-worn Rush jersey.

"Brett Davis is an elite human being who truly cares about other people," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He wakes up every day and wonders how he can affect his team, his teammates, and the community here in Rapid City. I am really proud of Brett and his accomplishments. He is undoubtedly deserving of the Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award."

Davis is the tenth man to win the Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award. Jarvis played two seasons with the Rush and was an integral part of the 2010 Central Hockey League Championship team. A fan favorite, Jarvis tragically passed away in an accident on January 31, 2016, at the age of 31. The Rush organization created the Heart and Soul Award in his honor and first presented it to Danny Battochio in 2016.

The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from April 5, 2026

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