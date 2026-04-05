Rush Sign Will Portokalis and Teddy Lagerback

Published on April 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Sunday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has signed Will Portokalis and Teddy Lagerback to Standard Player Contracts.

Portokalis, 24, joins the Rush for his first professional experience after four years at Toronto Metro University, where he was teammates with current defenseman Hunter Donohoe. Portokalis led the Bold in scoring this season with 33 points (14g+19a) in 28 games.

The 6-foot, 183-pound center played major junior hockey in his hometown of Mississauga, Ont. with the Mississauga Steelheads.

Lagerback, 24, finished up a four-year collegiate career between Arizona State University, Miami University, and Stonehill College. Lagerback recorded 15 points (4g+11a) at Stonehill this season.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound winger won the Minnesota high school hockey state championship with Minnetonka in 2018. Lagerback is from the same hometown as Rush defenseman Clay Hanus.

The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







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