Jackson Scores in Loss to Kalamazoo

Published on April 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Kyle Jackson scored his seventeenth goal of the season to mark his team's only goal as the Bloomington Bison fell 3-1 to the Kalamazoo Wings at Grossinger Motors Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Bison started aggressive and racked up four of the first five shots in the game. Dryden McKay continued his strong play, making multiple stick saves and controlling rebounds. Jackson broke the ice just under seven minutes in. Chongmin Lee forced a turnover in the offensive zone before Parker Lindauer set up a give-and-go pass to Jackson, who buried the shot off the post. Kalamazoo countered less than a minute later. McKay stopped a late Wings surge, and kept the game knotted 1-1 heading to the middle stanza.

Bloomington's penalty kill remained strong, coming off of a perfect night on Friday, and killed off an early shorthanded sequence. The Wings jumped ahead at the 9:12 mark and scored again exactly two minutes later to take a 3-1 lead. Bloomington generated energy on its two powerplay chances but were unable to score. The physicality picked up as offsetting roughing penalties were called and the Bison looked to swing back momentum but were not able to turn the tide. With under 50 seconds left in the frame, Bloomington was assessed a minor penalty and was tasked with a carryover kill.

The Bison completed their kill before taking control in the final frame to eventually outshoot the Wings 9-2. Momentum continued when Bloomington earned its third powerplay chance. Following the conclusion of the man-advantage, Lou-Felix Denis drove hard to the net and looked to jam the puck in, but was denied on the goal line. The Bison got an extra attacker on the ice and peppered the net but were unable to strike.

Don't miss out when the team returns home Friday, April 17th and Saturday, April 18th for two great nights against the Iowa Heartlanders! Friday is a 309 Night featuring $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts!

Saturday is SpongeBob Night, when both teams will wear themed jerseys, the game presentation will bring Bikini Bottom to Central Illinois and fans can take home a game-worn jersey from their favorite player with a post-game auction on the ice!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from April 5, 2026

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