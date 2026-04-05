Americans Sweep Gargoyles with 4-0 Shutout Saturday

Published on April 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







ALLEN, TX - The Greensboro Gargoyles dropped their sixth straight contest, being shutout for the third time in four games as the Allen Americans won 4-0 on Saturday night in the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Allen scored first for the third consecutive game, taking the lead 8:46 into the game from Colby McAuley. Three minutes later, the Americans took a 2-0 lead from Maxim Barbashev at 11:52.

In the second period, the Americans gained a 3-0 lead from defenseman Ty Prefontaine, 14:54 into the middle frame.

The Gargoyles pulled goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev with 90 seconds remaining in regulation, but the Americans added an empty net goal to seal a 4-0 win, and their second consecutive shutout against the Gargoyles.

"Too many times this year, guys have to flush the game and try to come back," said Scott Burt. "We have a whole different team this week than we did last week. We've added eight new players and gotten rid of some veteran players in the past weeks, and we had to add. Unfortunately we're taking our lumps right now, and it sucks, but we're building for next year. Every single player is fighting for their jobs next season."

The Gargoyles return home for the final six games of the inaugural season, hosting the Worcester Railers on Friday, April 10 at the First Horizon Coliseum. Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12, the Gargoyles honor the legacy of the 1990 Riley Cup Champion Greensboro Monarchs, wearing throwback jerseys and celebrating the history of hockey in Gate City. Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.