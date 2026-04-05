ECHL Transactions - April 5

Published on April 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 5, 2026:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Greensboro:

Casey Severo, F

Iowa:

Thomas Freel, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Indy:

Cody Schiavon, D

Norfolk:

James Hardie, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

Add Brenden Datema, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Cullen Ferguson, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Dominic Basse, G Placed on Reserve

Add Hugo Ollas, G Assigned from Hartford by New York Rangers

Florida:

Add Carson Gicewicz, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Reid Duke, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Ryan Gagnier, F Recalled by Rockford 4/4

Norfolk:

Add James Hardie, F Activated from Reserve

Rapid City:

Add William Portokalis, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Teddy Lagerback, F Signed ECHL SPC

Reading:

Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Liam Devlin, F Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Anthony Collins, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Anthony Collins, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Delete Michael Milne, F Recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Trois-Rivières:

Add Franseco Lapenna, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Recalled to Pittsburgh

Worcester:

Add Ross Mitton, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Declan McDonnell, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from April 5, 2026

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