ECHL Transactions - April 5
Published on April 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 5, 2026:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Greensboro:
Casey Severo, F
Iowa:
Thomas Freel, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Indy:
Cody Schiavon, D
Norfolk:
James Hardie, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
Add Brenden Datema, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Cullen Ferguson, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Dominic Basse, G Placed on Reserve
Add Hugo Ollas, G Assigned from Hartford by New York Rangers
Florida:
Add Carson Gicewicz, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Reid Duke, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Ryan Gagnier, F Recalled by Rockford 4/4
Norfolk:
Add James Hardie, F Activated from Reserve
Rapid City:
Add William Portokalis, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Teddy Lagerback, F Signed ECHL SPC
Reading:
Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Liam Devlin, F Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Anthony Collins, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Anthony Collins, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Delete Michael Milne, F Recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Trois-Rivières:
Add Franseco Lapenna, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Recalled to Pittsburgh
Worcester:
Add Ross Mitton, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Declan McDonnell, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from April 5, 2026
- Jackson Scores in Loss to Kalamazoo - Bloomington Bison
- Game Report: K-Wings Hunt Bison, Earn Easter Road Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Fall in Weekend Finale 3-2 to Royals - Worcester Railers HC
- A Blazing First Period and a First Shutout for Lapenna - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Blanked by Lions in Sunday in Rubber Match - Maine Mariners
- Rush Sign Will Portokalis and Teddy Lagerback - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - April 5 - ECHL
- Fleurent Plays Hero as Admirals Edge Thunder in Overtime - Norfolk Admirals
- Brett Davis Wins 2026 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Sweep Gargoyles with 4-0 Shutout Saturday - Greensboro Gargoyles
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