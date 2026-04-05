Fleurent Plays Hero as Admirals Edge Thunder in Overtime

Published on April 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - Coming off a thrilling victory on Beach Bums Night, the Norfolk Admirals squared off with the Adirondack Thunder for the final time this season. It took extra hockey at Norfolk Scope, but the Admirals found their hero as Brady Fleurent buried the overtime winner to secure a 3-2 victory.

Isaac Poulter made his 38th appearance between the pipes, stopping 23 of 25 shots to earn his 23rd win of the season.

After a scoreless opening period, Norfolk broke through early in the second. At 4:24, Fleurent netted his 28th goal of the year, finishing a one-timer feed from Brandon Osmundson with Josh McDougall also picking up an assist to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead.

Adirondack responded as the period progressed, tying the game midway through the frame before taking the lead late in the second. Poulter came up with a crucial moment late in the period, flashing the glove to deny Brian Carrabes on a penalty shot and keep the Admirals within one heading into the third.

Trailing 2-1, Norfolk pushed back.

At 9:20 of the third, Marko Reifenberger delivered in the clutch, as a puck deflected off his skate and into the back of the net off a setup from Michael Citara and Jack Pascucci to even the game at two and shift momentum back to the Admirals.

Both sides traded chances down the stretch, but strong goaltending and defensive efforts forced overtime.

In the extra frame, it didn't take long for Fleurent to strike again.

At 4:55 of overtime, Fleurent buried his second goal of the night off a feed from Ben Zloty, sealing the 3-2 victory and sending the Norfolk Scope crowd into celebration.

Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - B. Fleurent

2. NOR - M. Reifenberger

3. ADK - J. Brodeur

Next Up

The Admirals embark on a six-game road trip to close out the 2025-2026 regular season. Norfolk will head north to take on the Maine Mariners at Cross Insurance Arena, with the first of a three-game set beginning Friday at 7 p.m.







ECHL Stories from April 5, 2026

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