A Blazing First Period and a First Shutout for Lapenna

Published on April 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) secured both the win and the series against the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins), earning a 3-0 victory on Sunday at Colisée Vidéotron.

The Lions struck early, scoring three goals in the opening period. Less than five minutes in, Charles Martin fired a shot from the blue line that was stopped by former Lion Luke Cavallin. The rebound landed in the slot, where Mathieu Bizier capitalized, burying his fourth goal of the season. Joe Dunlap also picked up an assist on the play.

Anthony Beauregard kept the momentum going by tipping a shot from Jake Gravelle. The Saint-Damase native recorded his 13th goal of the season, while Nicholas Girouard also earned an assist.

On the power play, Charles Martin showed why he ranks among the league's top offensive defensemen, wiring a shot past the blocker side for his 13th goal of the campaign and second point of the game. Anthony Beauregard added another assist for his second point of the night, while Isaac Dufort also contributed.

No goals were scored in the second period despite increased pressure from both sides. The Lions then managed their lead effectively in the third to secure the victory and collect two points in the standings.

In goal, Francesco Lapenna was flawless, stopping all 29 shots he faced. The Laval native recorded the first professional shutout of his career in just his third start with the Lions and was named the game's first star. At the other end, Luke Cavallin turned aside 26 of 29 shots.

The Lions will return to Colisée Vidéotron on April 10 at 7 p.m. to face the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) as part of "Vendredi Festif" presented by the Salon de jeux de Trois-Rivières.

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.