Railers Fall in Weekend Finale 3-2 to Royals

Published on April 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (29-30-5-2, 65 pts) fell to the Reading Royals (35-23-7-2, 79pts) on Sunday, April 5th, with a final score of 3-2 at the DCU Center, in front of a crowd of 2,788. The Railers will take on the Greensboro Gargoyles at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10th at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

Reading's Hunter Johannes (1-0-1) scored 58 seconds into the first for Reading to give them an early lead. Ben Meehan (1-0-1) doubled the Royals lead with a four-on-three power-play goal ten minutes later. Worcester's Case McCarthy (1-0-1) and Reading's Yvan Mongo (1-0-1) traded goals in the second to keep it a two-goal lead for Reading entering the third.

The Royals took a quick 1-0 lead into the pivotal Sunday game. Hunter Johannes (12th) finished a two-on-one rush down the ice off a feed from Mikael Robideaux. He placed a shot perfectly over the glove of Parker Gahagen in net for Worcester for the early lead. The Royals wound up on a four-on-three man-advantage later in the period and capitalized to open their lead to 2-0. Ben Meehan (12th) received a perfect feed from Carson Golder and blew a one-timer past Gahagen for the power-play goal. Shots in the first were tied at six apiece.

Worcester cut into Reading's lead early in the second. Case McCarthy (4th) scored his fourth goal of the weekend on a shot from the right circle to beat Carson Bjarnason in net for the Royals. Reading retaliated and regained their two-goal lead on a bid from Yvan Mongo (4th) that made it a 3-1 lead for Reading. The Railers kept the Royals to just four shots in the second period while taking 12 themselves.

Worcester notched the only goal of the third period when Anthony Repaci scored with 8.9 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 3-2. The ensuing faceoff was won into the Worcester zone and Worcester was unable to return the puck down-ice to score in time as they lost 3-2 in regulation to Reading.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Anthony Repaci (1-0-1, 7 shots), 2nd Star: Case McCarthy (1-1-2, +2, 4 shots), 1st Star: Ben Meehan (1-0-1, 2 shots)... Final shots were 25-15 in favor of Worcester... Carson Bjarnason (1-1-0-0) made 23 saves on 25 shots for Reading... Parker Gahagen (17-11-4-1) made 12 saves on 15 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 0-for-6 on the power-play while Reading went 1-for-7... Anthony Hora, Riley Ginnell, Ryan Miotto, Max Ruoho, Declan McDonnell, Dalton Duhart, Xavier Jean-Louis, Connor Federkow, Gabe Blanchard, and Tristan Lennox did not dress for Worcester...







ECHL Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.