Nailers Force Game Seven with Overtime Win

Published on May 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







WHEELING, WV 6 - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, fell 2-1 in overtime to the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena, setting up a Game 7 of the North Division Finals. Nailers defenseman Emil Pieniemi scored the game-winner on the power play at 17:00 of sudden death.

After a scoreless opening period, it was former UMaine Black Bear Nolan Renwick opening the scoring with a goal at 5:31 of the 2nd off a 3-on-2 rush. Renwick was the trailer on Zach Urdahl's zone entry and beat Luke Cavallin's glove with a wrister in the slot.

Trailing 1-0 entering the third, the Mariners got the equalizer from an unlikely source midway through the final regulation frame. After a scramble around the Nailers net, the puck popped out to defenseman Michael Underwood, who wristed home his first professional goal to tie the game at 8:15. Cavallin stopped all 15 of Wheeling's third period shots and the game advanced to its third overtime of the series.

Each team registered 12 shots on goal in OT. Zach Jordan's slashing penalty led to Pieniemi's winner with three minutes to play, a slap shot from the blue line that beat Cavallin through traffic.

The Mariners will play their second winner-take-all Game 7 of these playoffs on Monday night at WesBanco Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:10 PM. The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to meet either the Florida Everblades or the South Carolina Stingrays. Florida leads the South Division Finals, 3-1, with their Game 5 on Sunday. Pregame coverage begins at 6:55 PM on the Mariners Broadcast Network, with an official Watch Party at Cowbell Rock Row in Westbrook.







ECHL Stories from May 16, 2026

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