Late Mariners Rally Falls Short in Quebec
Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, suffered their second consecutive one-goal loss to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday night in the first of three games at Colisee Videotron. Antonio Venuto scored with just under two minutes left to cut the deficit, by the Lions hung on for the 2-1 win.
With just 1:08 left in the first period, Lions defenseman Jake Gravelle beat Luke Cavallin with a bad angle shot from the left wing, giving Trois-Rivieres the 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.
It was a late goal that victimized the Mariners again in the second, when Anthony Beauregard stole Robert Cronin's pass and beat Luke Cavallin's glove in tight with just 48 seconds left in the frame. The Mariners appeared to get on the board about 40 seconds later, but Ty Cheveldayoff's drive to the net was deemed goaltender interference after review, and the Lions led 2-0 to the third.
With the goalie pulled and a sixth attacker out, Jacob Perreault found Antonio Venuto coming down the slot to score his 15th goal of the season at 18:01 to keep the Mariners alive. Maine snapped two sticks during their final push, including Robert Cronin's 3-on-1 chance as time expited. Trois-Rivieres netminder Francesco Lapenna stopped 37 of 38 Mariners shots for his first professional win.
The Mariners (38-18-6-2) and Lions will play again at Colisee Videotron on Saturday and Sunday, both games beginning at 3:00 PM. The Mariners are back home one week from tonight, hosting the Adirondack Thunder on April 8 at 7:00 PM. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Tickets for the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs, with dates, time, and opponent still to be determined. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
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