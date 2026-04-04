Wichita Falls, 5-2, on Friday Night in Utah

Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







W. VALLEY CITY, UT - Wichita continued its four-game road trip on Friday night, falling to Utah, 5-2, at the Maverik Center.

Kyle Jeffers and Gavin Best found the back of the net for the Thunder. Connor Hasley suffered the loss, stopping 28 shots.

Aiden Hanson-Bukata opened the scoring at 1:35 of the first. He stole a loose puck just inside the Wichita line, skated around a defender down the slot and beat Hasley over the glove for his sixth of the season.

Luc Salem made it 2-0 at 3:45. He accepted a pass in the high slot, skated down the middle and beat Hasley from between the hashmarks.

Early in the second, Marek Hejduk made it 3-0. He skated up the right wall, spun back down the seam and fired a wrist shot past Hasley from the right faceoff dot for his first as a pro.

Jeffers answered at 2:40 with his ninth of the season. Nick DeGrazia found him through the neutral zone. Jeffers skated around a defender and beat Isak Posch to the glove side to make it 3-1.

At 6:35, Hejduk added his second of the game to make it 4-1. Wichita turned the puck over at the offensive blue line. Hejduk caught a drop pass in transition and beat Hasley from the slot.

Best cut the lead back to two at 12:52. Jay Dickman came around the net on the right side, fired a pass through the crease and Best potted it home for his third of the season to make it 4-2.

Danny Dzhaniyev tallied an empty netter at 17:46 to make it 5-2. Wichita had one last faceoff in the offensive zone and pulled Hasley. Utah won the draw and fired it up the boards. Dzhaniyev skated up to the puck and found the net for his 24th of the year.

Dickman has points in three-straight games. Jeffers has points in his last three as well. Best has four points in his last three. DeGrazia added an assist in his pro debut.

Wichita and Utah were both 0-for-3 on the power play.

The two teams play tomorrow night for the final time ever between the two franchises. Faceoff is set for 8:10 p.m. CST.

Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE see all our events for the rest of the season and buy today.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.







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