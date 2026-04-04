K-Wings Fall to Walleye at Home Friday
Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (31-26-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, were locked at two with the Toledo Walleye (40-15-6-5) until the late stages of the second, but Toledo pulled away on Friday at Wings Event Center, 6-2.
The Walleye took the early advantage, scoring a goal 4:16 into the first period.
Robby Drazner (3) responded with a laser from the high slot at the 6:12 mark. On the goal, Evan Dougherty (7) won an offensive left-dot faceoff that found Drazner all alone for the downtown bomb.
Toledo answered back with a goal at the 8:54 mark to regain a one-goal lead.
Griffin Ness (11) continued his heater, lifting a shot over the goaltender and into the back of the net for the unassisted goal at the 11:43 mark. On the play, the puck trickled down behind the Walleye net as Colin Bilek battled with a defender, leading to a Toledo errant pass that was sent straight to Ness for the goal.
The Walleye owned the second period, scoring a pair of goals at the 16:45 and 19:25 marks to bring the score to 4-2.
Toledo scored the only goals of the third frame as well, scoring at the 6:56 mark on the power play and again in an empty net at the 18:46 mark.
Jonathan Lemieux (11-8-1-3) made 27 saves in the contest, and the K-Wings outshot the Walleye 36-33.
Next up, the K-Wings hit the road for a matchup against the Indy Fuel (31-24-9-1) at 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 4 at Fishers Event Center.
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