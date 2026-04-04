Bison Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse
Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Phillip Barski announced today that the team has signed goaltender Dominic Basse to a standard player contract.
Basse, 24, has appeared in 17 ECHL games with the Idaho Steelheads and Tahoe Knight Monsters and has earned a 7-6-3 record with a .876 save percentage and 3.80 goals-against average.
The Alexandria, Virginia native was selected 167th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 6th Round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and began the season with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers, with whom he went 2-1 with a .969 save percentage and 0.95 goals-against average.
The 6-foot-6, 196-pound netminder played in five collegiate seasons with Colorado College, St. Cloud State University and St. Lawrence University. In total, he appeared in 95 career NCAA Division-I games and earned a 34-46-8 record with a .896 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average.
Prior to playing college hockey, Basse played one Junior season with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms and notched a 14-12-3 record.
Bloomington returns home on Friday, April 3 for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Chick-fil-A when fans can win offers from Bison partners, enjoy $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts! The first 1,000 fans will receive an Eddie Matsushima bobblehead thanks to Sam Leman Chevy City!
Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.
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Other Recent Bloomington Bison Stories
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