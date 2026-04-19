Bison Clinch Playoff Spot with Win over Iowa

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill - Multiple players record two-point nights as the Bloomington Bison clinch its first ever playoff berth with a 5-2 win over the Iowa Heartlanders at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday evening.

Bloomington started the game strong, recording seven of the first ten shots on net. The Bison used its speed to start breaks and earned its first powerplay chance. Following the man advantage, Bloomington was called for its own penalty, which Iowa broke the ice at 14:08. The Bison generated last second shots to control momentum as it took the one-goal deficit to the middle frame.

Under four minutes into the second, Deni Goure evened the score after Grant Porter forced a defensive zone turnover and fed an open Goure in the slot with Parker Lindauer earning the secondary assist. The Bison controlled play throughout the stanza when Seung Jae Lee gave Bloomington the lead, and never looked back. Lee got point feed from Riku Ishida and blasted a slapper home at 11:01, with Eddie Matsushima earning a point in his return to the Bison lineup. Porter doubled the Bison lead under two minutes later, deking out the goalie after a face-off win. Goure and Lindauer each earned their second points. Bloomington carried a two-goal lead to the final period.

Cullen Ferguson scored his first as a Bison around eight minutes into the period, capping off four-unanswered goals. Ferguson followed up his own rebound after he joined an odd-man rush with Brad Morrison and Ayden MacDonald setting up the play. The Heartlanders got one back on the powerplay, but Shane Ott sealed the game after a redirection from a Nikita Sedov shot with just over five minutes remaining.

The Bison will head to the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time in the franchise's history. The Round 1 opponent has not been determined yet. All playoff rounds will be decided in a best-of-seven format with round one featuring a two-three-two home format.

For all postseason ticketing questions, call the Bison Ticket Office at 309-965-HERD.

To stay up to date on the Bison postseason drive, follow the Bison social media at BisonHockeyECHL on Facebook, Instagram and X.







ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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