Desperate Fuel Steal Regular Season Finale, 4-3

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The 2025-26 regular season has come to a close, and the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs are right around the corner for the Wheeling Nailers. Unfortunately, Wheeling was unable to cap off the regular season with a victory, as the Indy Fuel kept their playoff hopes alive for another day. Indy scored three unanswered goals to erase a 3-1 deficit and collect a 4-3 win at WesBanco Arena on Saturday night.

The home crowd was brought to its feet immediately, as the Nailers got on the scoreboard just 14 seconds into the contest. Ryan McAllister flew into the left circle of the offensive zone, then dropped a pass back to Zach Urdahl, who wired a one-timer into the top-right corner of the cage. Wheeling added to its lead 8:30 later. Tiernan Shoudy won a puck battle along the wall, then spotted Aidan Sutter open at the blueline. Sutter let a wrist shot go, which was tipped in by Mike Posma. The Fuel got one goal back with 9:09 remaining. Tyler Paquette ripped a wrist shot from the right hashmark into the left side of the net. The latter stages of the first period saw fireworks, as Matthew Quercia fought both Michael Marchesan and Christopher Cameron. Quercia was ejected for having two fighting majors in the same game, while Cameron was ejected for being the third man involved in the altercation.

Things continued to go Wheeling's way in the early stages of the second period. Craig Armstrong twirled a pass into the slot for Brayden Edwards, who whipped a wrist shot into the left side of the goal. However, Indy responded with a pair of markers to even things up, 3-3. Trevor Zins' rocket from the right circle produced a rebound, which was willed over the goal line by Owen Robinson. Then, with 4:29 to go, Christian Berger took advantage of a heavy amount of traffic by tossing a wrist shot into the right side of the twine.

The Fuel were desperate to keep their playoff hopes alive, and at the 5:04 mark of the third period, they took the lead for the first time in the match. Cody Laskosky delivered a pass to the top of the crease, and got a perfect bounce, as the puck glanced off of Chase Dafoe's skate and in to put Indy ahead, 4-3. That was the lone goal of the final stanza, as the Nailers were unable to net an equalizer.

Mitchell Weeks recorded the win for Indy, as he made 20 saves on 23 shots. Gabriel D'Aigle turned away 44 of the 48 shots he faced in goal for Wheeling.

Next up for the Nailers will be the start of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Wheeling will face the Reading Royals in a best-of-seven series, which will begin at WesBanco Arena. Game one is Friday, April 24th at 7:10 p.m. and game two is Saturday, April 25th at 7:10 p.m. The series will then shift to Reading for games three, four, and five (if necessary) on Wednesday, April 29th, Friday, May 1st, and Saturday, May 2nd. All road games in the series will begin at 7:00 p.m. Games six and seven (both if necessary) would return to Wheeling on Monday, May 4th and Wednesday, May 6th. Both of those contests would start at 7:10 p.m. Playoff tickets are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-







ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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