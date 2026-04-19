Heartlanders' Regular Season Concludes in Bloomington
Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Bloomington, IL - The Iowa Heartlanders finished the 2025-26 regular season with a 5-2 defeat at the Bloomington Bison Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena. Jaxon Nelson (1g, 1a) and T.J. Schweighardt scored. The Bison scored three times in the second and twice in the third to pull ahead for the win.
Schweighardt opened the scoring with a hard and high wrister from the right point, giving Iowa a 1-0 edge on the man up with 5:52 to go in the first. Cameron Butler and Nelson assisted.
Bloomington scored three in the second period to establish a 3-1 edge. Deni Goure (3:36), Sueng Jae Lee (11:01) and Grant Porter (12:46) tallied for the Bison.
Nelson scored Iowa's final goal of the season, pumping in a slap shot from the top of the right-wing circle on the man up with 7:17 to go, assisted by Mike Koster and Anthony Firriolo.
William Rousseau made 23 saves in defeat. Dryden McKay won with 29 stops.
Thank you Heartlanders fans for five amazing seasons.
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