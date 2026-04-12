Heartlanders Surge Past Fuel in Come-From-Behind Win, 4-3
Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders overcame a pair of deficits to stun the Indy Fuel, 4-3, Saturday at Xtream Arena. Cameron Butler (2g) registered a career-best three points and factored in on both third-period goals to put Iowa in front. First, he assisted Keltie Jeri-Leon 2:01 into the third frame to tie the score. Next, Butler went bar-down on Mitchell Weeks (loss, 20 saves) with 6:37 remaining in the third to complete the comeback. Chase Wutzke made 34 saves in the win, including 14 in the third period.
Iowa fell behind, 2-0, in the opening 15 minutes, ceding goals to Christopher Cameron and Jadon Joseph.
The Heartlanders answered with a pair in the second, starting with Matt Argentina's first professional goal at 6:06. Butler evened the game at 8:14, blasting a shot past Weeks off a turnover.
Indy regained the lead at 12:49 of the second on a snipe from Jesse Tucker before Iowa's third-frame comeback.
The Heartlanders conclude the weekend against the Fuel on Sun., Apr. 12 at 3:00 p.m. for Landers FanFest, pres. by United Iowa Financial, featuring a Pregame Food Truck Festival from 12:00-2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games. Heartlanders Family 4 Packs (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, 1 large popcorn starting at $69) and the Deer & Beers Ticket Bundle (1 ticket and 2 domestic beers for $25) are now available.
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