Heartlanders Force OT in Final Home Game of Season

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders came back from two goals down in the third period to force overtime, but Bloomington Bison forward Deni Goure scored at:24 of OT to best Iowa, 4-3, Wednesday at Xtream Arena.

Cameron Butler scored twice, including the first goal of the third period to get Iowa back to a one-goal margin, 3-2. Luke Mobley then tallied off a pass from Mike Koster at 14:23 of the final period to get the game to the extra session.

In OT, Deni Goure intercepted a pass in Iowa's end to start a two-on-one for the winner.

The teams traded goals in the opening 20 minutes. Butler scored off a wicked top of the right circle slap shot, assisted by Isaac Johnson, to tie the score at one. The Bison tallied twice in the second to extend to a 3-1 edge.

Chase Wutzke made 21 saves in the overtime defeat. Dryden McKay beat Iowa with 26 saves.

The Heartlanders visit Bloomington Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. to wrap up the team's fifth anniversary season.







ECHL Stories from April 15, 2026

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