ECHL Transactions - April 15

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 15, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Allen:

Chase Maxwell, F

Kansas City:

Tyler Schleppe, F

South Carolina:

Michael Brown, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Chase Maxwell, F Activated from Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Grant Porter, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Riley Bodnarchuk, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Delete Kyle Neuber, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Zach Berzolla, D Assigned by Springfield

Delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Fort Wayne:

Delete Dustyn McFaul, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Tyler Inamoto, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Tyson Feist, D Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Bryce Montgomery, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Dalton Skelly, D Placed on Reserve

Add Bryan Huggins, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Tian Rask, F Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on Team Suspension

Kansas City:

Add Landon McCallum, F Assigned by Coachella Valley

Orlando:

Delete Jon Gillies, G Recalled by Syracuse

South Carolina:

Add John Fusco, D Activated from Reserve

Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Simon Pinard, F Recalled by Hershey

Delete Ludwig Persson, F Recalled to Hershey by Washington

Worcester:

Add Xavier Jean-Louis, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Max Ruoho, D Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from April 15, 2026

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