ECHL Transactions - April 15
Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 15, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Allen:
Chase Maxwell, F
Kansas City:
Tyler Schleppe, F
South Carolina:
Michael Brown, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Chase Maxwell, F Activated from Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Grant Porter, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Riley Bodnarchuk, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Delete Kyle Neuber, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Zach Berzolla, D Assigned by Springfield
Delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Fort Wayne:
Delete Dustyn McFaul, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Tyler Inamoto, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Tyson Feist, D Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Bryce Montgomery, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Dalton Skelly, D Placed on Reserve
Add Bryan Huggins, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Tian Rask, F Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on Team Suspension
Kansas City:
Add Landon McCallum, F Assigned by Coachella Valley
Orlando:
Delete Jon Gillies, G Recalled by Syracuse
South Carolina:
Add John Fusco, D Activated from Reserve
Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Simon Pinard, F Recalled by Hershey
Delete Ludwig Persson, F Recalled to Hershey by Washington
Worcester:
Add Xavier Jean-Louis, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Max Ruoho, D Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from April 15, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 15 - ECHL
- Gargoyles Weekly Update: April 15, 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- T.J. Semptimphelter Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Atlanta Gladiators
- Forward Ryan Kirwan Selected to 2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Ben Meehan Selected to 2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Reading Royals
- Jutting Named to 2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces 2025-26 All-Rookie Team - ECHL
- Brent Johnson Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Preview: Royals vs. Everblades, April 17th - Game 71/72 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow - Adirondack Thunder
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